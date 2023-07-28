LSV Asset Management Sells 25,070 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,070 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $31,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $16,164,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,887,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,757 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $8,329,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $6,351,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,984,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,195,000 after acquiring an additional 788,453 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PDM opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.02. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $143.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 137.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. Its approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody's (Baa2).



