Reviewing Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) and Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Aritzia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Eagle Outfitters 2.23% 12.89% 5.54% Aritzia N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.7% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by institutional investors. 7.5% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Eagle Outfitters $4.99 billion 0.54 $125.14 million $0.55 24.85 Aritzia N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares American Eagle Outfitters and Aritzia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Aritzia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for American Eagle Outfitters and Aritzia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Eagle Outfitters 1 8 1 0 2.00 Aritzia 0 2 3 0 2.60

American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus target price of $13.42, suggesting a potential downside of 1.82%. Aritzia has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.59%. Given Aritzia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aritzia is more favorable than American Eagle Outfitters.

Summary

American Eagle Outfitters beats Aritzia on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections. It also offers menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand; and fashion clothing and accessories under the Unsubscribed brand. The company sells its products through retail stores; digital channels, such as www.ae.com, www.aerie.com, www.toddsnyder.com, and www.unsubscribed.com; and applications. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes. It offers its products under the Wilfred, Wilfred Free, Babaton, The Group by Babaton, Babaton 101, Ten by Babaton, Tna, Little Moon, Sunday Best, Super World, TnAction, Denim Forum, Auxiliary, Talula, Tna x EMU, New Era, and Merrell brands. The company was formerly known as Aritzia Capital Corporation and changed its name to Aritzia Inc. in August 2016. Aritzia Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

