Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $69.14

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.14.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $21.92 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 50.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arvinas will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.