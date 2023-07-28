Brokerages Set Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Target Price at $69.14

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.14.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.
Arvinas Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ ARVN opened at $21.92 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arvinas
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Arvinas by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 25,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Arvinas Company Profile
Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.
