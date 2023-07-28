Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 16,754 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1,456.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,754 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Deere & Company by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,444,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock valued at $37,335,181 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.0 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.84.

Deere & Company stock opened at $428.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $397.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.63. The company has a market capitalization of $125.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $323.87 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

