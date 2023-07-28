Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 457.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,618 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $456,569.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,571,960.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,263 shares of company stock worth $612,005. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $113.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.94%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.