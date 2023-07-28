Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 496,837 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 3,112.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,837 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Invesco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Invesco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 63,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Invesco by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Invesco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 25.97, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.45.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

