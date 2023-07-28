Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 11,871.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,085 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. StockNews.com raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

AMP opened at $348.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $325.76 and a 200-day moving average of $321.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.35 and a 12-month high of $358.02. The stock has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

