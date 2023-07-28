Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 246.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,409 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Fiserv by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 135,763.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after buying an additional 4,584,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,847,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $489,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,196 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FI stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.93.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.71.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at $23,772,871.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

