Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 125,770 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 19,499.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,770 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Catalent worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Catalent Trading Down 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.25.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $47.64 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.18.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.44 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading

