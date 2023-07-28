Citigroup Initiates Coverage on Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INCY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.35.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.46 and a 200-day moving average of $71.01. Incyte has a 1-year low of $60.56 and a 1-year high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

