BTIG Research Raises PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $90.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.03.
Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.03 on Tuesday. PayPal has a one year low of $58.95 and a one year high of $103.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.26. The company has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
