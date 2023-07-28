Stephens Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FSBC opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.00. Five Star Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $31.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.05.
Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.52 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 31.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 967.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 67.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Five Star Bancorp by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
