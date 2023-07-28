Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) PT Raised to $110.00

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Selective Insurance Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.14.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $103.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.37. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.81 and a fifty-two week high of $104.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.13). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $999.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

In other news, Director Wole C. Coaxum bought 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.67 per share, with a total value of $35,335.17. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,330.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $387,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth about $10,742,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 872,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,709,000 after acquiring an additional 39,626 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

