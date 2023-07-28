Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $36.13 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,363 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $36,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $782,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 81,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $73.36 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.87 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $704.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.10.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

