Contrasting VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) and OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of VNET Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of OneConnect Financial Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of VNET Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares VNET Group and OneConnect Financial Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VNET Group -10.82% -10.92% -2.88% OneConnect Financial Technology -15.25% -18.71% -7.09%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VNET Group $1.02 billion 0.37 -$112.50 million ($0.78) -3.29 OneConnect Financial Technology $663.42 million 0.21 -$129.62 million ($2.62) -1.36

This table compares VNET Group and OneConnect Financial Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VNET Group has higher revenue and earnings than OneConnect Financial Technology. VNET Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OneConnect Financial Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

VNET Group has a beta of -0.18, meaning that its share price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OneConnect Financial Technology has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for VNET Group and OneConnect Financial Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VNET Group 0 4 0 0 2.00 OneConnect Financial Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

VNET Group presently has a consensus price target of $4.40, suggesting a potential upside of 71.21%. OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus price target of $9.70, suggesting a potential upside of 171.71%. Given OneConnect Financial Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OneConnect Financial Technology is more favorable than VNET Group.

Summary

VNET Group beats OneConnect Financial Technology on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc., an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet. The company also provides server administration services, such as operating system support and assistance with updates, server monitoring, server backup and restoration, server security evaluation, firewall services, and disaster recovery services. It serves information technology and cloud services, communications and social networking, gaming and entertainment, e-commerce, automobile, financial services, and blue-chip and small-to-mid-sized enterprises; government agencies; individuals; and telecommunication carriers. The company was formerly known as 21Vianet Group, Inc. and changed its name to VNET Group, Inc. in October 2021. VNET Group, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers AI Banker App to banks' relationship managers for managing the acquisition of retail customers and their relationships with retail customers; retail banking operation management platform for monitor retail banking business; wealth management platform that provides banks with tools to enhance the efficiency of their wealth management business; customer incentive and management platform, which helps banks to set up their own customer reward portals; and intelligent risk management solutions. The company also offers commercial-banking-as-a-service solutions, including intelligent service, intelligent product development, and intelligent risk management platforms; digital services platforms for government agencies that provide integrated credit, cross-border trade, financial, and enterprise services; banking core system solutions; and digital insurance solutions for digitalizing the insurance process, marketing, customer management, and claim processing, as well as customers service management platforms for auto aftermarket and healthcare services. In addition, it provides Gamma Voice Solution, an AI customer service for financial institutions; and Gamma FinCloud Open Platform, a plug-and-play, ready-to-integrate application development components for financial institutions. Further, the company offers information transmission, information technology advisory services, E-commerce security certificate administration, insurance survey and loss adjustment, and asset management and consulting. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

