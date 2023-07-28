YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF) versus Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

YanGuFang International Group (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for YanGuFang International Group and Real Good Food, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YanGuFang International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Real Good Food 0 0 2 0 3.00

Real Good Food has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.79%. Given Real Good Food’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than YanGuFang International Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

17.5% of Real Good Food shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Real Good Food shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares YanGuFang International Group and Real Good Food’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A Real Good Food -9.25% -35.02% -1.60%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares YanGuFang International Group and Real Good Food’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YanGuFang International Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Real Good Food $141.59 million 0.79 -$10.98 million ($1.93) -2.23

YanGuFang International Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Real Good Food.

Summary

Real Good Food beats YanGuFang International Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YanGuFang International Group

YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains. The company also provides oat nutrient and health products comprising oat peptide series products, dietary fiber powder, oat ß-glucan probiotics, oat biscuits, flaxseed oil, and perilla seed oil series products, as well as oat daily necessity products, such as oat toothpaste, oat face mask, oat face cleanser, oat hand soap, and hand cream products. In addition, it offers technology consulting and service. The company sells its products through its own sales team and distribution network, as well as offline and online channels. YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

