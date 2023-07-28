Brokerages Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $37.63

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Capital raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

PENN Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of PENN stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $22.96 and a 12-month high of $39.35.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 10.52%. Analysts expect that PENN Entertainment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kohn Barbara Shattuck sold 30,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $810,445.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,541 shares in the company, valued at $759,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PENN Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 13,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $575,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PENN Entertainment

(Get Free Report

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet Sportbook and Casino.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.