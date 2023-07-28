Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Receives $9.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.70.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of OLO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

OLO stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. OLO has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.36.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). OLO had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OLO will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,690 shares of company stock valued at $143,378. Company insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 14,892,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,525,000 after buying an additional 1,727,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OLO by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,613 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter worth $9,525,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in OLO by 384.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,896 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

