Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hub Group worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Hub Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 52.9% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Hub Group Price Performance

NASDAQ HUBG opened at $86.75 on Friday. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.77 and a 12 month high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

