Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,925 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 33.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Bank OZK Price Performance

OZK stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $388.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.41 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. Bank OZK’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.