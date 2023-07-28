Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $138.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.63. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $65.40 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.60.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is 4.41%.

MTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $137.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

