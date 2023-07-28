Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,314 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,603,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $437,239,000 after buying an additional 421,474 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,118,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,104,000 after buying an additional 451,733 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,638,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

PulteGroup Stock Down 0.8 %

PHM stock opened at $83.64 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

