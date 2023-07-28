Lincoln National Corp Trims Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,610 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $9.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.32 and a beta of 1.72. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

