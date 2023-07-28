Amalgamated Bank Sells 31,608 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,608 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 98.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada raised International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

International Paper Trading Up 4.8 %

In other International Paper news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares in the company, valued at $668,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IP opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $45.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

