Brokerages Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) PT at $83.88

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.13.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 1st quarter worth $121,108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 649.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,303,000 after purchasing an additional 587,484 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,536,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 450,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,725,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.94.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $325.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 41.52% and a net margin of 16.90%. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.49%.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

