Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,148 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of EastGroup Properties worth $9,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

EGP stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.47 and a 52-week high of $188.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

EastGroup Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.70.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

