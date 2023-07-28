Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 36,256 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,256 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $9,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $52.12 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.91 and a 52 week high of $55.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.56%.

FR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

