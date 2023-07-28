Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 5,085 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,085 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of DASH opened at $86.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.66. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $78,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,421.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $78,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,421.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $11,187,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,972 shares of company stock worth $70,227,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

