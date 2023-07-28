Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 9,641 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,723 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,641 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 22,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.43.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.4 %

HBAN stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.15.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

