Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,205,000 after buying an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,442,000 after buying an additional 428,364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $112.49 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.16 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

