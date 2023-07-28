Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 615 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Waters by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,001 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Waters by 4.5% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Waters by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $285.18 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $248.18 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.51.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. Waters had a return on equity of 149.31% and a net margin of 23.22%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.09.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

