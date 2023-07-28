Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Stock Position Lifted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.11.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $183.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $204.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

