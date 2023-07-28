Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 824,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,285,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in DTE Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in DTE Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $452,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.76.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $114.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $100.64 and a 12-month high of $136.77.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.43%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Recommended Stories

