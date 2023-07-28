Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,652 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 71,305 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 83,770 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $369,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 363,623 shares of company stock valued at $11,429,183. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HAL opened at $37.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

