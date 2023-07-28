Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 253 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $198.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 509.76 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $87.34 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $548.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,029,895.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSLR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on First Solar in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $204.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on First Solar from $277.00 to $334.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.12.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

