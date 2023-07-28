Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1,263.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 212,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 196,563 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 202,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $112,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,457.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

