Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NICE by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $215.18 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $235.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.60. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. NICE had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $571.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.01 million. Equities analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.38.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

