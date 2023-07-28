Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

EMCOR Group stock opened at $200.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.50 and a 1-year high of $200.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a 200-day moving average of $164.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.10.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,160,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,722 shares in the company, valued at $44,128,659.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $2,227,422.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,720,171.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,160,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,128,659.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,462 shares of company stock worth $6,423,718. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

