Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $100.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $85.27 and a 12-month high of $115.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.50.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

