Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,323,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,800,000 after acquiring an additional 50,467 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 96,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 178.2% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 107,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 68,595 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Global Payments from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.67.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN opened at $107.92 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Global Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.