Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,384 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth $31,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $26.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.36. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.91.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

