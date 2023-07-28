JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 89.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,483 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.9% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $28,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 216,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 170,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,266,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $156.04 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $158.79. The company has a market capitalization of $455.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $167,424.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock valued at $19,858,275 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

