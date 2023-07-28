Yousif Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in RLI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in RLI by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in RLI by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

RLI stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.29. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.44.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.03). RLI had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $381.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 6.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLI. StockNews.com started coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of RLI from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RLI from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

