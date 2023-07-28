Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) versus RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Head-To-Head Contrast

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Free Report) and Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

RBC Bearings has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Electric has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RBC Bearings and Lincoln Electric’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBC Bearings $1.14 billion 5.59 $59.60 million $2.06 106.93 Lincoln Electric $3.76 billion 3.03 $472.22 million $8.01 24.69

Profitability

Lincoln Electric has higher revenue and earnings than RBC Bearings. Lincoln Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RBC Bearings, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares RBC Bearings and Lincoln Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBC Bearings N/A N/A N/A Lincoln Electric 12.08% 48.56% 16.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RBC Bearings and Lincoln Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBC Bearings 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln Electric 0 5 2 0 2.29

Lincoln Electric has a consensus target price of $187.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.44%. Given Lincoln Electric’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Electric is more favorable than RBC Bearings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.9% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of RBC Bearings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Lincoln Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lincoln Electric beats RBC Bearings on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications. It also offers mounted bearing products include mounted ball bearings, mounted roller bearings, and mounted plain bearings; and enclosed gearing product lines, including quantis gearmotor, torque arm, tigear, magnagear & maxum, and controlled start transmission. In addition, the company produces power transmission components include mechanical drive components, couplings, and conveyor components; engineered hydraulics and valves for aircraft and submarine applications, and aerospace and defense aftermarket services; fasteners; precision mechanical components, which are used in various general industrial applications; and machine tool collets that are used for holding circulars or rod-like pieces. It serves automotive, tool holding, agricultural and semiconductor machinery, commercial and defense aerospace, ground defense, construction and mining, oil and natural resource extraction, heavy truck, marine, rail and train, packaging, food and beverage, packaging and canning, wind, and general industrial markets through its direct sales force, as well as a network of industrial and aerospace distributors. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market. In addition, it is involved in the retail business in the United States. Further, the company manufactures copper and aluminum headers, distributor assemblies, and manifolds for the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sector in the United States and Mexico. The company serves general fabrication, energy and process, automotive and transportation, and construction and infrastructure industries, as well as heavy fabrication, ship building, and maintenance and repair markets. It sells its products directly to users of welding products, as well as through industrial distributors, retailers, and agents. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

