Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.35. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.52.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.83%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

