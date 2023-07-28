Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share, BWS Financial Forecasts

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) – BWS Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Iridium Communications in a report released on Wednesday, July 26th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the technology company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Iridium Communications’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Iridium Communications’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of IRDM opened at $52.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of -349.04 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.55 and a 200 day moving average of $60.83.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -346.64%.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 27th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $634,635,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 7.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 69,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

