Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.51 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $70.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its 200-day moving average is $61.82.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, with a total value of $263,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.