Zacks Research Weighs in on Equinor ASA’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 25th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now anticipates that the company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. The consensus estimate for Equinor ASA’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $42.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $22.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 18.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 72,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 25,755 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

