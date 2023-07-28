The Western Union Company to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:WU)

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Union in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 27th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Western Union’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Western Union from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Western Union has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $17.42. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 122.88% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 67,876 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after buying an additional 370,987 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

