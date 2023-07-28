Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $276,426,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,754.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 534,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 505,602 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11,598.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 485,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,796,000 after buying an additional 481,563 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,241,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 359.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 246,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 192,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $212.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $197.30 and a 12-month high of $258.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $255.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total transaction of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,587,855. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Recommended Stories

